BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
AMSTERDAM Dutch bicycle-maker Accell (ACCG.AS) said on Tuesday it is in exclusive talks with Raleigh Cycle Limited and its shareholders to acquire the famous British bike brand.
Raleigh, founded in Nottingham in 1890, has operations and distribution companies in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, and is best known for its Raleigh, Avenir, and Diamondback brands. It reported $260 million (162.2 million pounds) in sales last year and sold 850,000 bicycles.
Accell did not release further financial details.
Earlier this year, Accell said it was talking to takeover targets in North America, Spain and Italy, and could spend up to 100 million euros on buying brands which would boost its position in the high-growth market for electric bikes.
Accell, whose best-known brands include Batavus and Sparta bikes, reported net profit of 40.3 million euros ($53.60 million) last year on sales of 628.5 million euros.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.