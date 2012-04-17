Denis Hennequin (R), Chairman and CEO of Accor, and Sophie Stabile, Chief Financial Officer of Accor, pose before the company's 2011 annual results presentation in Paris February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Europe's largest hotel group, Accor (ACCP.PA), said on Tuesday that it expects a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter, as it posted a 4.5 percent like-for-like growth in first-quarter revenues.

Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott MAR.N and Starwood HOT.N chains, said revenue in the first three months of 2012 reached 1.37 billion euros ($1.79 billion), up 4.5 percent on a comparable basis and 1.2 percent as reported, driven by stronger growth in room rates. ($1 = 0.7656 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)