PARIS Accor (ACCP.PA), Europe's largest hotel group, said on Wednesday it had yet to see an impact on global demand for hotel rooms from recession fears and that second half trends remained supported by a good summer season.

This was after Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group, posted a 27.5 percent rise in first-half earnings before interest and taxes to 199 million euros, in line with market expectations of around 200 million euros.

"Second-half trends are supported by the summer season's good performance. The group has noted no measurable sign of slowdown in the cycle recovery at this stage," Accor said in a statement.

With operations in 90 countries and 4,200 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel chain to the budget Ibis and Motel 6 operations, Accor has a market value of 5.2 billion euros.

Earlier this month, the world No.1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L) said it was keeping a close watch on the effects of global economic turmoil but had yet to see an impact after strong growth in China and more business travellers helped it beat first-half forecasts.

