PARIS Accor (ACCP.PA), Europe's largest hotel group, said it had not seen any signs of a slowdown in demand and expects a rise of up to 19 percent in its core operating profit this year.

The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, also unveiled further plans to sell assets to cut debt and said it would focus the growth of its economy hotels business on its Ibis brand, which is already the biggest earner in the group.

But a below-consensus profit outlook and lack of news about a special dividend which some investors had hoped for sent the shares down 5 percent in morning trade, reversing opening gains.

Accor has been selling non-core assets to raise cash and cut debt and has shifted towards a less cash-consuming business model, increasing the number of hotels operated under franchise deals or variable-rent leases.

The fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott MAR.N and Starwood Hotels HOT.N chains -- reiterated it would be net debt free at the end of the year.

It said it would use its cash to renovate and expand its hotel network, maintain a dividend payout ratio of 50 percent of earnings and make targeted acquisitions.

It also said it would accelerate the transformation of its Motel 6 budget chain in the United States to boost its profit margins and reduce capital employed, appointing a new unit chief executive to manage the change, Jim Amorosia.

"Our business model is now clearly set ...The next step is to revitalise our brand portfolio," the group's chief executive, Denis Hennequin, told investors, saying Accor wanted to become "the global reference in the hotel industry".

IBIS BRAND CHANGEOVER

Hennequin, who took over at Accor in mid-January after spending his career at McDonald's, has repeatedly said he wants Ibis to become a "mega brand" like McDonald's (MCD.N) "Big Mac".

As a result the All Seasons and Etap hotels will be moved into the Ibis brand, becoming Ibis Styles and Ibis Budget hotels in 2012 at an estimated cost of 150 million euros and a return on capital employed of 20 percent.

Higher occupancy rates, a gradual recovery in average room rates and cost control should lift full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax EBIT.L to between 510 million and 530 million euros, up from 446 million in 2010.

Analysts on average have been expecting an operating profit of 534 million euros according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

"This looks disappointing in the context of consensus forecasts ... and lack of news on cash returns is likely to disappoint the market," one sector analyst said.

By 0758 GMT, Accor shares were off 4.7 percent at 20.49 euros, among the top losers on the Paris CAC-40 index .FCHI of French blue chips.

NO SLOWDOWN

Despite widespread fears over the euro zone debt crisis and the threat of another economic recession, Accor reiterated that following an "excellent" first-half and "promising" summer season it had so far not seen any signs of a slowdown in demand in any of its regions.

Accor also unveiled an acceleration of its expansion strategy on Tuesday.

Accor opened 13,700 rooms during the first half, mainly under management and franchise contracts as part of its asset-light strategy.

Accor said it would open 35,000 new rooms this year, up from an initial target of 30,000, and 40,000 rooms per year from 2012.

This would be achieved thanks to organic growth but also targeted acquisitions in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

While Europe remains a high potential growth area for Accor, the group will continue to boost its emerging market footprint notably in high-growth countries like Brazil, India and China.

By 2015, Accor plans to quadruple the size of its network in China, it said.

Accor also said it was on track to meet its target of 1.2 billion euros of real estate asset disposals in 2011-12 and announced a new plan for the 2013-2015 period that should cut net debt by an additional 1 billion euros.

With operations in 90 countries and hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel chain to the budget Ibis and Motel 6 operations, Accor has a market value of 5.1 billion euros.

Accor's shares have lost 30 percent this year, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 travel and leisure sector index .SXTP which is down 23 percent.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)