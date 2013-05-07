Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
TAIPEI Taiwan's Acer Inc, the world's No.4 PC vendor, returned to the black in the first quarter, reporting a better-than-expected net profit of T$515 million (11.22 million pounds) on Tuesday.
Thirteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a median profit of T$195.6 million for the quarter.
The figure also compares with a net loss of T$3.4 billion in the previous quarter, dragged by a T$3.5 billion right-off of trademark rights, and a net profit of T$331 million in the same period a year ago.
Acer attributed the net profit in the quarter to "a number of non-operating incomes, including foreign exchange and stock disposal gains". The company will hold an investor conference on Wednesday at 0600 GMT (07:00 a.m.).
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.