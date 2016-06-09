Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
MILAN Talks over the sale of a majority stake in Italian football club AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors have not been affected by the hospitalisation of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a source told Reuters.
The Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest, which owns the whole of AC Milan, started exclusive non-binding talks with the Chinese consortium in May, in an effort to seek an outside investor able to inject new capital.
The 79-year-old centre-right leader and media mogul was admitted to hospital on Monday suffering from what his doctors called a cardiac deficiency.
"There are no repercussions on the negotiations since the talks are being carried out by holding company Fininvest and not by Berlusconi himself," the source said.
The exclusive talks period with the Chinese consortium will end on June 20 but a deal to sell the serie A club is still far from certain as Berlusconi remains reluctant to loosen his grip on one of his most cherished assets.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Paola Arosio)
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp admitted luck was on his side as he avoided being sanctioned for his outburst at fourth official Neil Swarbrick during his team's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.