West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
MILAN Fininvest, the family holding company lead by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, confirmed on Friday it had signed a preliminary agreement to sell 99.93 percent of Italian soccer club AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors.
The consortium includes Chinese development and investment fund Haixa Capital and Yonghong Li, chairman of the management company Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changxing, Fininvest said in a statement.
The holding company added that other Chinese investors - some of which state-controlled - would be part of the deal but did not give further details.
Fininvest said the deal valued the prized club at 740 million euros ($826 million), including 220 million euros of debt.
It said the buyers had committed to investing 350 million euros over the next three years, of which 100 million euros would be paid at the signing of the preliminary agreement.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.