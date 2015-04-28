Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
MILAN A sale of Italian Serie A soccer club AC Milan is far from being a done deal, the vice president of the club said on Tuesday.
"It (the sale) is anything but certain," Adriano Galliani said during a shareholders meeting.
According to a source, Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol has travelled to Italy for talks to buy a stake in the club which is owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Berlusconi owns the club through his holding Fininvest which also controls TV broadcaster Mediaset.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
LUXEMBOURG Olivier Giroud struck twice as France stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group A with an efficient 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Saturday.