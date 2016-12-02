Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
MILAN Silvio Berlusconi and the Chinese investors seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan are discussing the possibility of postponing the closing of the deal to the end of February, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources added that Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest could ask for a further 100 million euros (84.12 million pounds) from the Chinese consortium in exchange for the delay and that a final decision would be made in the next few days.
The investors, backed by Haixia Capital and entrepreneur Yonghong Li, signed an accord in August to gain full control of the Serie A team, through investment vehicle Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changxing (SES).
On Saturday Berlusconi said approvals from the Chinese government for the final 420 million euro payment could delay the closing, initially expected for Dec. 13, and that he was prepared to postpone it by up to six weeks.
The group has already paid 100 million euros in two separate tranches to Berlusconi's family holding company.
"In today's meeting, the financial aspects and the timings (were discussed) in view of the finalisation of the operation," said a joint Fininvest and SES statement on Friday.
The note gave no indication of the delay but added that Fininvest and SES had scheduled a meeting next week for "the analysis of all necessary details."
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giulia Segreti; editing by Philip Pullella and Elaine Hardcastle)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.