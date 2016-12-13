MILAN The Chinese consortium seeking to buy AC Milan has paid a second 100 million euro (83.38 million pound) deposit to the Italian soccer club's owner, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Last week the Chinese investors and the holding company of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, which owns AC Milan, agreed to postpone the closing of the deal to March 3, but the consortium was asked to pay the second deposit on top of another 100 million euros it had already committed.

The deal was originally expected to close on Dec. 13 but the consortium, backed by Haixia Capital and entrepreneur Yonghong Li, was struggling to get approval from the Chinese government for the deal.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)