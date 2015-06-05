The AC Milan logo is pictured on a pennant in a soccer store downtown Milan April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN The value of the 48 percent stake in former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's AC Milan soccer club that is earmarked to be sold could be around 470 million euros (£342 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"As an indication, they're talking about 470 million," the source said.

Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest announced earlier in the day that the former leader had given his blessing for the sale to a group led by Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan, writing by Steve Scherer)