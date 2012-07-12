ZURICH Europe's top biotech company Actelion ATLN.VX said it would slash costs and cut back on research to focus on its pulmonary arterial hypertension business, in a bid to ensure growth when its key drug Tracleer goes off patent in 2015.

The firm said it would cut up to 132 jobs and have less but more focused research and development spending. A spokesman said he could not yet say how much the cost savings, part of a review announced in May, would amount to.

Actelion, which employs 2500 people globally, is banking on lung and heart disease drug macitentan as a successor to its PAH blockbuster Tracleer, which currently accounts for around 90 percent of group sales and goes off patent in 2015.

Actelion said its priority is to expand its leadership in the market for treating PAH. Macitentan received a boost in late April from positive late-stage trial data and late-stage study analysis of another PAH drug, selexipag, is due in the second half of 2013.

The biotech firm is battling pressure on margins due to a strong Swiss franc, a weak European economy that has pressured healthcare spending and increasing competition from U.S. firm Gilead's (GILD.O) rival drug Letairis.

Actelion said it would review its pipeline and stop or license out research projects which did not fit its focus on PAH, but didn't elaborate.

The company does not see earnings growth until 2014, when new medicines and the cost cuts are expected finally to offset falling Tracleer revenues.

"In order to take full advantage of the growth opportunities ahead of us, we must take decisive action now. We will maintain the earning power of our business," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said.

The firm, which aims to achieve the job cuts via attrition and early retirement as well as redundancies, also said a one-off restructuring charge, the size of which had yet to be determined, would be booked for 2012.

The biotech confirmed the financial targets set out in May of stable core earnings in 2013 in local currencies, followed by accelerating double digit growth in 2015.

