Highlight: The Trump presidency on January 24
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
ZURICH Johnson & Johnson and Actelion have asked Switzerland's takeover board about the viability of a complicated takeover deal the U.S. healthcare company is discussing with the Swiss biotech firm, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday, without saying how it got the information.
The two companies asked about the proposal under which Johnson & Johnson would acquire Actelion while separating its commercialised portfolio from its research and development assets, a deal structure first reported by Reuters last week.
The panel's preliminary review was still going on, the paper said.
The Tages-Anzeiger quotes a spokesman for the takeover board as saying it does not comment on specific transactions. The Swiss takeover board, which determines whether a deal meets legal requirements, did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.
An Actelion spokesman also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposed deal structure would allow J&J to acquire Actelion with a cash offer in the region of $260 per share, a little more than what it had offered when it walked away from negotiations earlier in December.
It also would allow Actelion shareholders to benefit financially from Actelion's R&D pipeline, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
In return for a minority stake in the remaining business to develop new drugs, Johnson & Johnson could invest $1 billion to $2 billion over several years into Actelion's research activities as part of the deal, the Tages-Anzeiger reported, again without saying where the information came from.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.