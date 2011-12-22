U.S. singer Adam Lambert poses on arrival on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

LOS ANGELES Former "American Idol" finalist Adam Lambert brushed off his arrest in Finland on Thursday, blaming his bad behaviour on travel, booze and "irrational confusion" and adding "lesson learned" on Twitter.

"Jetlag+Vodka=blackout. Us÷blackout=irrational confusion. jail+guilt+press=lesson learned. Sauli+Adam+hangover burgers= laughing bout it. :)," Lambert tweeted to fans.

The "Whataya Want From Me" singer, 29, was involved in an argument in a Helsinki bar with his boyfriend, Finnish reality TV star Sauli Koskinen. Their quarrel became physical and the pair were arrested, questioned then later released by authorities, according to media reports.

Koskinen also addressed the incident on his blog, writing in Finnish, "publicity is not easy. But celebrities are only human people."

Lambert, whose colorful costumes and makeup earned him the nickname "Glambert," rose to fame in 2009 on U.S. singing contest "American Idol," but lost in the final round of the No. 1-rated TV show to Kris Allen.

Despite being the runner-up, Lambert forged a solid career and now enjoys a loyal following as a singer. His single "Better Than I Know Myself" was released on Tuesday, and is currently at No. 30 on the iTunes singles chart.

