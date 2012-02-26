Actress Jennifer Aniston stands next to actor Adam Sandler before unveiling her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Comic actor Adam Sandler may not be in the running for an Oscar this year, but on Saturday he set a new record for another award -- the most Razzie nominations for the worst films and performances of 2011.

The producer, actor and writer received a leading 11 Razzie nods, including worst actor, actress, screenplay and film, in a contest created as an antidote to the love-fest that engulfs Hollywood during Oscar season.

Sandler's cross-dressing comedy "Jack & Jill" in which he played both the male and female roles, led the pack of poor movies with 12 nods. His romantic comedy "Just Go With It" got 5, and "Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star", for which Sandler wrote the screenplay, notched up 6 nominations.

But Sandler, who ironically was voted People's Choice best movie comedy actor in January, was in excellent company.

Al Pacino, regarded as one of the best living film actors, got a dishonorable mention for his cameo in "Jack & Jill". Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, got a nod for her supporting role in "Just Go With It", and Nicolas Cage was nominated worst actor for his performances in three 2011 movies -- "Trespass", "Season of the Witch" and "Drive Angry 3-D".

And the first installment in the finale of vampire romance "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" -- a favorite Razzie target -- got eight nods, including worst movie and worst acting nods for stars Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart.

The winners will be determined by 600-plus voters of the Golden Raspberry Foundation and announced on April Fool's Day, April 1.

That's a change in tradition that for years saw the Razzies handed out on the eve of the annual Academy Awards, sometimes making for a bizarre weekend.

The group, which was created in 1980 by California movie buff John Wilson, gave Sandra Bullock a Razzie for comedy "All About Steve" in 2010, the same year she won the best actress Oscar the following day for her role in "The Blind Side".

Other notable 2012 Razzie nominations went to Britain's Russell Brand for worst actor in worst remake contender "Arthur"; action movie "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" and its director Michael Bay; and romantic comedy "New Year's Eve" which Wilson said "wasted more than 20 major stars on a plot almost as sophisticated as an episode of 'The Love Boat'."

Tea Party favorite Sarah Palin got a tongue in cheek worst actress nod, for playing herself in her political documentary film "The Undefeated."

The full list of nominations can be found at www.razzies.com/

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)