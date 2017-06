Ministers and central bank governors including Philippines Finance Minister Carlos Dominguez (2nd L), Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso (C), Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (2nd R), Chinese Vice-Minister of Finance Shi Yaobin pose during a photo session at ASEAN+3... REUTERS/Issei Kato

YOKOHAMA, Japan Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that there was always a possibility that U.S. interest rate hikes could trigger "capital flight" from emerging market economies.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of policymakers from ASEAN, Japan, China and South Korea, Aso said global policymakers are keenly watching for when the United States might raise interest rates next.

The ASEAN+3 meeting was held on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual gathering.

