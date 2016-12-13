Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
ZURICH Swiss recruitment company Adecco (ADEN.S) said on Tuesday it has spun off its Beeline staffing software business into a new company with private-equity controlled IQNavigator.
Private equity company GTCR will be the majority shareholder in the combined business, with Adecco getting a minority stake, along with $100 million (78.88 million pounds) in cash and $30 million as a promissory note.
Beeline Chief Executive Doug Leeby is the CEO of the combined company, which has over 500 employees.
(Reporting by John Revill)
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.