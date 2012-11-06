ZURICH Adecco ADEN.VX, the world's largest temporary staffing firm, said revenues fell further in Europe in the third quarter, dragged down by the region's crippling debt crisis.

Temporary employment is considered a bellwether of broader labour activity because employers add or cut temps before hiring and firing permanent staff.

Revenues fell 5 percent organically to 5.279 billion euros ($6.75 billion) as a pick-up in hiring in the United States failed to offset an entrenched slowdown in Europe. It saw a further slowdown in sales at the start of the fourth quarter.

Sales had fallen an organic 4 percent in the second quarter.

In Europe, government austerity has weighed on demand prompting businesses to hold off hiring until the outlook improves. Unemployment in the euro zone rose to a new record high of 11.6 percent in September.

Manufacturing activity for the region - which acts as an indicator for economic growth - shrank for the 15th month in a row in October as the downturn in core countries like France and Germany became more entrenched.

In France, Adecco's biggest market, revenues fell 16 percent in the third quarter. Peugeot (PEUP.PA), a key client, has announced a plan to cut 8,000 jobs there and close an assembly plant.

While sales also fell further in Italy and Iberia, Adecco said the rate of decline had stabilised. Revenues rose 9 percent in Britain and Ireland buoyed by the London Olympics, where Adecco provided staff.

The picture was brighter in North America, where sales accelerated to 3 percent organically, driven by the technology sector compared to growth of 2 percent in the previous quarter.

Adecco, which competes with Dutch group Randstad (RAND.AS) and U.S. rival Manpower Inc (MAN.N), posted a smaller-than-expected 18 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 118 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 25 percent plunge in net profit to 109 million euros on average.

The company said it was still convinced it could reach its mid-term target for a earnings before interest tax and appreciation (EBITA) margin of greater than 5.5 percent.

It achieved an EBITA margin of 4.4 percent in the third quarter, up from 3.7 percent registered in the second quarter, as it kept a close eye on costs. ($1 = 0.7823 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)