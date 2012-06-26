ZURICH Adecco ADEN.VX will buy back up to 400 million euros of shares from mid-July, the world's largest staffing company said on Tuesday.

"Given Adecco's solid financial position and strong cash flow generation, Adecco's board of directors has decided to launch a share buyback programme of up to 400 million euros," the company said.

Adecco, which has a market capitalisation of about 7 billion Swiss francs ($7.28 billion), said it would fund the share buyback in the debt capital market and was planning to issue bonds in the near future, subject to market conditions.

"This programme underlines Adecco's commitment to manage its capital structure for the benefit of its stakeholders, without compromising the group's growth opportunities and financial flexibility," it said.

Adecco, which competes with Dutch group Randstad (RAND.AS) and U.S.-listed Manpower (MAN.N), has generally made smaller bolt-on acquisitions of late, most recently buying Japan-based VSN Inc for an enterprise value of 90 million euros.

The Swiss company last month posted forecast-beating first quarter profit as robust results in North America and Germany helped offset weakness in its biggest market, France.

Adecco, which is providing staff for the London Olympics, has said it expects conditions in Europe to remain tough and is prepared to cut costs.

($1=0.9622 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mike Nesbit)