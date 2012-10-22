Iran's 'The Salesman' wins Oscar for best foreign language film
LOS ANGELES Iran's "The Salesman," a drama about honor and revenge in a modern marriage, won the Oscar on Sunday for best foreign language film.
LONDON British singer Adele has given birth to a baby boy, British media reported. There was no statement on her official website and her spokesman said "no comment" on Monday in reply to a request for confirmation.
The 24-year-old, whose album "21" topped charts around the world and turned her into one of pop music's biggest stars, announced she was expecting a child with her partner Simon Konecki in June.
In August she took to Twitter to quash rumours that the couple were married. "I'm not married...Zzzzzzz" she wrote.
Adele has been in the headlines in recent weeks for singing the theme tune to the latest James Bond movie "Skyfall". She also co-wrote the track with collaborator Paul Epworth.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES Hollywood's A-list stars flaunted gold and silver gowns on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday, doused with a generous helping of diamonds, feathers, sequins and symbolic blue ribbons on the world's most cinematic runway.
American actor Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom in such Hollywood blockbusters as "Titanic" and inspired budding meteorologists as a tornado chaser in "Twister," has died at age 61, his family said on Sunday.