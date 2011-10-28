Singer Adele performs ''Someone Like You'' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Singer-songwriter Adele has been forced by impending surgery to cancel all her remaining tour dates and promotional appearances through the end of the year, her record label said on Friday.

Columbia Records said in a statement that Adele, 23, was cancelling the appearances with "deep regret."

"She is to undergo surgery to alleviate the current issues with her throat and a full recovery is expected. As a result, doctors have ordered her to rest her voice and completely recuperate" before resuming work commitments, the statement said.

Earlier this month the Grammy-winning singer pulled out of 10 U.S. dates on the back of her hit album "21" that has produced hits such as "Rolling in the Deep" and "Someone Like You."

"21" is the best-selling album of the year in the United States.

On Friday, she cancelled her remaining British dates. Ticket holders will receive refunds.

Adele was forced to postpone several U.S. dates earlier this year due to vocal chord issues and was finishing up a tour in Britain when problems reappeared in early October.

She topped the American Music Awards nominations on October 11, edging out the likes of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga with four nods.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Jill Serjeant)