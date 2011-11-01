British singer Adele performs ''Someone Like You'' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Singer Adele dismissed throat cancer rumours in a statement through her publicist, following her cancellation of all remaining tour dates and promotional appearances, due to impending surgery.

"We would like to reiterate that Adele is to undergo surgery for a haemorrhaged vocal chord. All reports regarding any other condition are 100% false," Adele's publicist said in a statement on Monday.

The speculation came from fans on social networking site Twitter over the weekend, after the Grammy-winning singer pulled out of all performances in the U.S. and the U.K., scheduled to coincide with the continued success of her current hit album, "21."

The "Rolling In The Deep" singer also topped the American Music Award nominations with four nods, beating out stiff competition from fellow female artists Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. The American Music Awards will be held in Los Angeles on November 20.

(Reporting and Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)