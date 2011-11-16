Adele performs ''Someone Like You'' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LONDON British singer Adele said she was "on the mend" after undergoing microsurgery in Boston to treat a benign polyp on her vocal cords.

The problems forced Adele, whose album "21" is the top seller in the United States and Britain this year, to cancel a string of appearances at concerts and awards ceremonies in recent weeks.

"I'm doing really well, on the mend, super happy, relaxed and very positive with it all," the 23-year-old said in a blog posting on her website.

"The operation was a success and I'm just chilling out now until I get the all clear from my doctors ... I best get back to practicing (sic) my mime show now."

Adele, who leads the field with four nominations at the American Music Awards to be held in Los Angeles on November 20, recently dismissed speculation in the media that she had throat cancer.