Herbert Hainer (L), chief executive officer of Adidas, the world's second largest sports apparel firm, and Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker (R) attend the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach March 7, 2013. Adidas reported an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter, with results hit by writedowns linked to the weak performance of Reebok. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Herbert Hainer, chief executive officer of Adidas, the world's second largest sports apparel firm, pauses during the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach March 7, 2013. Adidas, the world's second largest sports apparel firm, reported an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter, with results hit by writedowns linked to the weak performance of Reebok. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany Adidas AG has dropped the plan to sell its hockey business as potential buyers did not make offers interesting enough for the German sports apparel company, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said on Thursday.

Hainer had said in November that Adidas had been approached by several parties interested in buying the ice hockey business.

The ice hockey business suffered an 18 percent drop in sales in the fourth quarter of last year due to a month-long lockout at the National Hockey League as owners and players battled over a labour deal.

Adidas earlier reported fourth-quarter financial results.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)