FRANKFURT Sportswear firm Adidas (ADSGn.DE) has sold more than three million Germany soccer shirts in the past year, with demand boosted by the national team's victory at the World Cup tournament in July, its chief executive told a German magazine published on Sunday.

That is twice as many as it sold when the World Cup was held in Germany in 2006 and more than 10 times as many as after the 2010 tournament, helped by demand from abroad, Focus quoted Herbert Hainer as saying in an interview.

"We sold a third of the Germany jerseys beyond our borders," he said.

In June Adidas had said it expected to sell more than 2 million Germany shirts, helping it reach a sales target of 2 billion euros (1.56 billion pounds) worth of soccer shirts, boots and balls.

