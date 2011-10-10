Adidias logos are seen on the company's building in Landersheim near Strasbourg March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MOSCOW German sporting goods company Adidas (ADSGn.DE) is expecting record sales for its soccer business in 2012, its chief executive said on Monday.

The group achieved 1.5 billion euros (£1.3 billion) in soccer sales in the last World Cup year of 2010, and around 1.3 billion for the last European Championship in 2008, Herbert Hainer said at an investor day in Moscow.

Adidas is providing the kit for Ukraine, who are hosting the Euro 2012 tournament together with Poland.

Football is a key sport for the group, which in 2010 posted total sales of 11.99 billion euros.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christian Kraemer)