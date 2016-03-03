LONDON British insurer Admiral (ADML.L) posted an above-forecast 6 percent rise in 2015 pre-tax profit to 377 million pounds on Thursday, boosted by competitive pricing in an environment of rising car insurance rates.

Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast pre-tax profit of 350.4 million pounds.

The Cardiff-based firm's combined operating ratio strengthened to 85.6 percent from 86.5 percent the previous year. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

The firm reiterated that chief executive and co-founder Henry Engelhardt would stand down in May.

Admiral said it would pay a final dividend of 63.4 pence and total dividend of 114.4 pence per share, up 16 percent from a year earlier and above a forecast 97.3 pence.

The final dividend is made up of a normal dividend of 33.6 pence and special dividend of 29.8 pence per share.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)