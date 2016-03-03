Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
LONDON British insurer Admiral (ADML.L) posted an above-forecast 6 percent rise in 2015 pre-tax profit to 377 million pounds on Thursday, boosted by competitive pricing in an environment of rising car insurance rates.
Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast pre-tax profit of 350.4 million pounds.
The Cardiff-based firm's combined operating ratio strengthened to 85.6 percent from 86.5 percent the previous year. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.
The firm reiterated that chief executive and co-founder Henry Engelhardt would stand down in May.
Admiral said it would pay a final dividend of 63.4 pence and total dividend of 114.4 pence per share, up 16 percent from a year earlier and above a forecast 97.3 pence.
The final dividend is made up of a normal dividend of 33.6 pence and special dividend of 29.8 pence per share.
