LONDON The likely loss of a lucrative business referring accident victims to lawyers sent shares in car insurer Admiral (ADML.L) down 13 percent on Wednesday, after the group failed to reassure investors it could ride out the blow.

The stock was the biggest loser in the benchmark FTSE 100 index .FTSE, hitting its lowest level in 14 months after results which also pointed to declining profitability and falling insurance prices in the second half.

Authorities are considering banning an industry practice known as referral fees, blamed by many insurers for encouraging a build-up of frivolous or fraudulent actions such as claiming whiplash injuries from driving accidents.

Admiral is one of the insurers which gained from this practice because it accepted payments from lawyers to refer accident victims to them.

Analysts expressed disappointment that Admiral did not show how it was planning to tackle the expected ban. In a conference call, the company said it supported reforming referral fees but did not back an outright ban. It did not specify the likely hit from a ban or its response in terms of how it might make up any shortfall.

Admiral shares were down 13 percent at 1,356 pence in early afternoon trade, underperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the FTSE 100, after falling as low as 1,332p.

S&P Equity cut its price target on Admiral shares to 1,230p from 1,500p, while another analyst said Admiral's post-results meeting had not dispelled worries that profit growth may slow.

"The management was a little bit cagey about confirming consensus forecasts for the full year, and there are a number of areas in its business where the growth prospects do not look as strong as before," said the analyst, who declined to be named.

Earlier this month, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said the government was "almost certain" to ban lawyers from paying fees for accident referrals, though it conceded nothing had yet been "signed and sealed.

Admiral, which insures one in every 10 cars on Britain's roads, has been seen as particularly vulnerable to a ban since it relies in part on these referral fees to generate what it terms "ancillary income," which accounted for about half its pretax profit in car insurance last year.

CLEAR EVIDENCE

Admiral's combined ratio -- another measure of corporate health -- also pointed to worsening cash generation, along with the expected regulatory hit to its earnings.

"We view this as clear evidence that Admiral's ability to significantly outperform the market is diminishing," analysts at brokerage Investec said in a research note. Investec kept a "sell" rating on Admiral shares.

Analysts at Espirito Santo kept a "neutral" rating on Admiral, citing an expected fall in prices in the second half of the year as well as the uncertainty over a possible ban on referral fees.

Admiral's first-half pretax profit rose 27 percent from a year ago to 160.6 million pounds, meeting market forecasts, and it announced a record interim dividend, up 20 pct at 39.1 pence per share.

However, its combined ratio rose to 94.2 percent from 89 percent a year earlier. Insurers are seen as operating more profitably as their combined ratio falls further below the 100 percent level.

A ratio below 100 percent indicates an insurer is making an underwriting profit, while a ratio above 100 percent means it is paying out more money in claims than it is receiving from sales contracts.

The company also warned its selling prices could slip in the second half of this year. "We see price inflation reducing quite a bit," Chief Financial Officer Kevin Chidwick told reporters on a conference call.

Admiral, which has a market capitalisation of around 4 billion pounds, has lost nearly 20 percent of its value over the last three months.

(Additional reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)