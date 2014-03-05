LONDON British motor insurer Admiral Group Plc posted higher than expected pre-tax earnings growth of seven percent for 2013, boosted by new overseas business, sending its shares up four percent on Wednesday morning.

In an annual earnings statement on Wednesday, the FTSE 100 company announced pre-tax profit of 370 million pounds ($617 million) for the 12 months to December 31, slightly above a consensus forecast of 364 million pounds.

"2013 was the year of the baked potato. It was a good, solid year, something ... that is appreciated but doesn't really grab the spotlight. This is a comfort food set of results," said Chief Executive Henry Engelhardt.

Investors welcomed what Engelhardt called "solid but not flashy" results, with the insurer's shares up 4 percent on Wednesday morning, leading gainers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 which was down 0.2 percent.

Admiral said that, while business in the UK remained flat, its U.S. auto insurance business Elephant Auto had expanded its vehicle base by 34 percent over the year, while Admiral Seguros in Spain had launched its second brand in the country in 2013.

Admiral's vehicle count was up 4 percent at 3.7 million.

The Cardiff-based insurer said the highly competitive UK car insurance market, where premiums slid 9 percent in 2013, continued to be tough.

"Our view is that the market is still in a position where prices are down and there's not much to indicate they're going to go up any time soon," said Chief Financial Officer Kevin Chidwick in a conference call to journalists.

"So we're probably in for at least another six months of this, if not another year."

Admiral proposed a final dividend of 50.6 pence per share, bringing the total for the year to 99.5 pence, up 10 percent on 2012.

It was the most traded stock in early deals, with volume 30 percent of its three-month daily average after less than half an hour of trade, against 6 percent for the broader FTSE 100.

(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Chris Vellacott and Tom Pfeiffer)