Adobe Systems Inc, maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported a quarterly profit in line with estimates but missed revenue expectations due to currency effects.

Net income for the third quarter was $201.3 million (124.1 million pounds), or 58 cents per share, excluding items, as expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose slightly to $1.08 billion from a year earlier, but missed Wall Street estimates of $1.10 billion.

