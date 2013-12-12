Adobe company logos are seen in this picture illustration taken in Vienna July 9, 2013. Picture taken July 9, 2013. To match Special Report TAX-BIGTECH/ REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O), the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, forecast current-quarter results below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent in extended trading.

Adobe said it expects revenue of $950 million to $1 billion in the first quarter.

The company forecast adjusted earnings of between 22 cents and 28 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue of $1.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)