Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as more subscribers signed up for its Creative Cloud software suite than expected.

The company's shares were up 4.7 percent at $93.10 in extended trading on Thursday.

Adobe said 833,000 subscribers signed up for Creative Cloud, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator and Indexing, in the three months ended Nov 27.

That was more than the 678,200 net additions analysts on average were expecting, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Adobe's cloud-based businesses include Marketing Cloud and Document Cloud, but Creative Cloud is the biggest.

The company has been switching to web-based subscriptions from traditional licensed software to help attract more predictable recurring revenue.

Adobe's net income soared to $222.7 million (146.8 million pounds), or 44 cents per share, in the quarter, from $88.1 million (58.1 million) , or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 62 cents per share.

Revenue rose 21.7 percent to $1.31 billion (0.86 billion). Total operating expenses increased 3.4 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share and revenue of $1.31 billion (0.86 billion pounds), according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Thursday's close, Adobe's shares had risen 22.4 pct this year, including hitting a record high of $92.88 earlier this week.

