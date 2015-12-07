People walk underneath a giant new advertising screen in Times Square, New York, in this November 20, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON Global spending on advertising will accelerate to 4.7 percent next year, helped by the United States presidential elections, the summer Olympics and the UEFA football championship in Europe, ZenithOptimedia said on Monday.

The ad trend forecaster, which is owned by France's Publicis (PUBP.PA), said spending would reach $579 billion (£383.52 billion) by the end of the year, with growth 0.8 percentage points ahead of 2015.

Mobile platforms like smartphones and tablets will grab the vast majority of additional ad spending in 2016 and in the following two years, it said on Monday.

Mobile will account for 87 percent of all the new ad dollars in the global ad market in the period to 2018, it said, adding that mobile spending will more than double in the next three years to $114 billion, putting it ahead of all other media except television.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)