Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
Billionaire Philip Anschutz said on Thursday he had been unlikely all along to sell his sports and entertainment conglomerate AEG, after scrapping the deal amid reports that bids came in lower than expected.
Anschutz, in a rare news conference, also said AEG Chief Executive Tim Leiweke decided to leave the company as part of that sale process. He added that Leiweke was always on the hunt for new deals and that AEG needed "to get back to our business."
(Reporting by Ronald Grover; Editing by Gary Hill)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.