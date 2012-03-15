LONDON Marketing group Aegis AEGS.L expects to outperform rivals and drive profits further ahead in 2012 after record numbers of new clients in United States, China and Brazil helped it beat 2011 revenue targets.

This year, the company expects to benefit from media buying around the London Olympics, the Euro 2012 soccer championships and the U.S. presidential election.

The group transformed its business in 2011 with the sale of its Synovate market research last October to focus on media buying, which involves the planning and purchasing of advertising space for companies in papers, online and TV.

Aegis said it had posted sector leading growth due to net new business of $2.7 billion (1.7 billion pounds) across the United States, faster-growing markets and through its digital services.

"Aegis Group delivered a very strong performance in 2011, reporting sector-leading organic growth, positive margin progression and a record-equalling year in net new business wins," Chief Executive Jerry Buhlmann said.

Aegis reported organic revenue growth in 2011 of 9.9 percent, following a strong second half, compared with an analyst forecast of around 7.5 percent growth, sending shares in the group up 2.2 percent after a strong run ahead of the results.

It forecast sector growth for 2012 of 6 percent, ahead of some other forecasts in the market.

Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker described the organic growth as "stellar" and said he expected consensus upgrades due to the strong performance in the U.S. and Asia.

"Aegis is effectively stating it should grow its top-line above 6 percent in 2012 and 5.8 percent in 2013, by saying it will grow ahead of its market forecasts," he said.

"Although the need to hire staff for contract wins will limit margin progression in 2012, we expect consensus numbers to rise by 3 percent to 4 percent at least."

The 2011 organic revenue growth of 9.9 percent compared with rivals WPP (WPP.L) and Publicis (PUBP.PA) which posted growth of 5.3 and 5.7 percent respectively, although Aegis is more focused on the faster-growing area of media buying and selling.

Aegis crowned a strong 2011 performance of new client wins with the announcement in January that it had won the ad buying account of General Motors (GM.N) which was worth around $3 billion (1 billion pounds), a "landmark" deal in Aegis' history.

Since disposing of the Synovate business for 525 million pounds, the group has also embarked on a string of smaller acquisitions and said it expected this to continue through 2012.

(Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Jane Merriman)