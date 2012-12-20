European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
AMSTERDAM Dutch insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) said on Wednesday it is to form a joint venture with Spain's Banco Santander (SAN.MC), spending 220 million euros (179 million pounds) to take 51 percent stakes in life and non-life insurance companies with a view to distributing its products through the Spanish bank's branches.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse posted a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for 2016, its second straight year in the red, keeping pressure on Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to deliver on his turnaround plan for Switzerland's second-biggest bank.