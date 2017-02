TOKYO Japan's No.2 general retailer Aeon Corp (8267.T) plans to buy the Japan business of Tesco Plc (TSCO.L) for a nominal sum, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The world's third-biggest retailer put its loss-making Japanese business up for sale last August, ending an eight-year attempt to break into a retail market that has proven tough for foreign retailers to crack.

The deal will be announced later on Monday, the sources said on the condition of anonymity because the deal is not yet public.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Ed Lane)