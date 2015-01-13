Pending home sales surge to 10-month high
WASHINGTON Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.
DUBLIN Aer Lingus's AERL.I largest shareholder Ryanair (RYA.I) on Tuesday said it expects International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) to make a new bid for the former Irish flag carrier within days.
Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told journalists in Dublin that it expects a bid this week, adding that Ryanair has no particular concerns about British Airways owner IAG taking over Aer Lingus.
Jacobs said that Ryanair has not been approached directly by IAG about its 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus.
WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp , filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the U.S. Southeast.