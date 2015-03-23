DUBLIN Ireland's transport minister on Monday said talks with British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) on a bid for Aer Lingus AERL.I were "workmanlike and constructive" and that he expected the cabinet to decide whether to back the bid within weeks.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) made a 1.36 billion euro (990 million pounds) bid for Aer Lingus in January and the Irish carrier's board recommended the offer to shareholders.

But the government has not yet decided whether to sell its 25 percent stake, a condition of the deal.

Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE that he did not expect the issue to be brought up at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but that there would be a decision on whether to sell "within weeks".

