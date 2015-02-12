DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) will continue its legal battle against a UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) order for it to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus AERL.I, the company said on Thursday.

"Ryanair will now appeal this case to the UK Supreme Court," Ryanair said in a statement after Britain's Court of Appeal rejected Ryanair's appeal against the CMA decision.

