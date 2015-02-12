EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
DUBLIN Ryanair (RYA.I) will continue its legal battle against a UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) order for it to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus AERL.I, the company said on Thursday.
"Ryanair will now appeal this case to the UK Supreme Court," Ryanair said in a statement after Britain's Court of Appeal rejected Ryanair's appeal against the CMA decision.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.