Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
LONDON Aer Lingus AERL.I urged its shareholders to ignore the latest takeover offer from rival Ryanair (RYA.I) on Wednesday, saying it undervalued the Irish airline and may not be allowed by regulators anyway.
"The board, having considered the offer with its advisers, believes the offer, even if it is capable of completion, undervalues Aer Lingus," it said. "Aer Lingus shareholders are accordingly advised to take no action."
Ryanair, already the largest shareholder in Aer Lingus with a 30 percent stake, announced the surprise bid after markets closed on Tuesday, saying it would pay 1.30 euros per share in a bid to increase its stake to at least 50 percent.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.