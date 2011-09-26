Ground crew are seen parking an Aer Lingus Airbus A320 away from the passenger terminals at Dublin Airport, in the Republic of Ireland in this June 2, 2002 file photograph. REUTERS/Paul McErlane/Files

DUBLIN Ireland has received expressions of interest in acquiring its remaining 25 percent stake in the former state airline Aer Lingus AERL.I, the country's transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

The Irish Times quoted Leo Varadkar as saying he had received interest from "airlines and investment firms" for the stake, which is valued at around 80 million euros (70 million pounds).

Varadkar was quoted as saying that once the pension deficit issue at the airline is resolved at the end of this year he expects the number of interested parties to increase.

Varadkar could not be immediately reached to confirm the comments.

Concerns that Aer Lingus may have to contribute to cover a 400 million-euro deficit in its pension fund has weighed on its share price in recent months.

Aer Lingus has received legal advice that it has no obligation to fund any shortfall but a legal challenge is possible.

Aer Lingus's stock has dropped 44 percent so far this year and 72 percent from its 2.2 euros flotation price in 2006 as the pension deficit, competition from Ryanair (RYA.I), and the weak outlook for its core Irish market overshadow recent successes in cutting costs and turning its financial fortunes around.

Ryanair, which has a 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus, has said it would consider selling the holding to an investor who buys the government's stake.

Aer Lingus's value to potential bidders centres around its 23 runway slots at London's Heathrow airport.

Last week International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), the parent group of British Airways, struck a deal to buy six pairs of take-off and landing slots at Heathrow from BMI, the loss-making UK subsidiary of Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE).

The price paid by IAG for the BMI slots has not been disclosed, although Credit Suisse analysts estimate it could have been between 100 million and 150 million euros.

In 2008 Continental Airlines (UAL.N) set a record price for Heathrow slots when it paid $209 million (135 million pounds) for four pairs to start twice daily services from Houston and New York's Newark airports.

