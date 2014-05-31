'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
HELSINKI American rock star Steven Tyler took over a street musician's self-made instrument consisting of water-filled wine bottles to play in the streets of Helsinki on Saturday, performing Aerosmith's 1973 hit "Dream On."
Tyler played a glass-bottle xylophone, a concoction made of bamboo, rope and some 20 wine bottles, which belongs to Russian street musician Fedor Grigorev, who regularly performs in the centre of Helsinki.
While the veteran rocker seemed to enjoy his performance - he can be heard laughing during it - the Finns were less impressed. The video Tyler posted on his Facebook site showed only a handful of people stopped to listen to the impromptu show.
To watch the video on Steven Tyler's Facebook page, titled "Hitting the bottle hard in Helsinki", click on: here
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.