U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
KABUL An early morning insurgent attack on Tuesday on Afghanistan's presidential palace has been put down with all the assailants killed, Kabul's police chief said.
General Ayoub Salangi told Reuters the gunfight ended after about 90 minutes with all the attackers killed.
