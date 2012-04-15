KABUL The area around the U.S. embassy in Kabul was targeted in the multiple attacks on the diplomatic areas of the Afghan capital on Sunday but no staff members have been injured, the embassy said.

"Attacks are ongoing in the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Kabul. Avoid the area. Shelter in place," the embassy said in a mobile phone text message.

"The U.S. embassy is currently in lockdown ... all compound personnel are accounted for and safe," it said in a statement.