Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
KABUL The area around the U.S. embassy in Kabul was targeted in the multiple attacks on the diplomatic areas of the Afghan capital on Sunday but no staff members have been injured, the embassy said.
"Attacks are ongoing in the vicinity of the U.S. embassy in Kabul. Avoid the area. Shelter in place," the embassy said in a mobile phone text message.
"The U.S. embassy is currently in lockdown ... all compound personnel are accounted for and safe," it said in a statement.
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.