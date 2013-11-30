German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
KABUL Aid workers in Afghanistan are increasingly under threat, the United Nations said on Saturday, calling it a worrying trend as most U.S.-led troops prepare to leave the country at the end of next year.
"I am extremely concerned with this trend at a time when the country is in the midst of a difficult transition that may lead to increased humanitarian needs," U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, Mark Bowden, said in a statement.
The departure of Western troops will leave Afghan forces to fight the Taliban-led insurgency on its own, a security concern for foreign workers and their Afghan colleagues working on development and reconstruction projects across the nation.
Bowden's comments followed the execution of nine aid workers in two separate incidents in Afghanistan this month.
According to the Aid Worker Security Database, 73 humanitarian workers have been killed, kidnapped or injured in Afghanistan since the start of the year, more than recorded for the whole of 2012.
The figure is also the highest since the organisation began collecting the data in 1997.
In an attack on November 26, three aid workers were blown up by a remote controlled bomb in southern Afghanistan. In the second attack on November 27, six aid workers with a French aid group in the west were shot by gunmen in an ambush.
A total of 36 aid workers have been killed in Afghanistan so far this year, the United Nations said. It gave no comparative figures but said the trend highlighted the growing risk surrounding the delivery of aid.
In a deadliest year for aid workers since the Taliban were ousted in 2001, both civilian and security force casualties have also soared in Afghanistan this year.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati Editing by Maria Golovnina)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.