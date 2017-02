KABUL A senior advisor to Afghan President Hamid Karzai was seriously wounded in an attack in Kabul on Tuesday that killed former President and High Peace Council head Burhanuddin Rabbani, a senior police source said.

"Masoom Stanekzai is alive but badly wounded," the police source, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media, told Reuters.

