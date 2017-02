Britain's Prince Harry gestures after passing the Apache helicopter flight line at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan September 7, 2012. REUTER/John Stillwell/POOL

KABUL Prince Harry was on a base in southern Afghanistan that endured a deadly Taliban attack on Friday but he was never in any danger, a NATO spokesman said.

U.S. officials, speaking earlier on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that two U.S. Marines were killed in the attack at Camp Bastion.

