Steinmeier elected German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
Kabul Attackers fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a house used by British diplomats in the centre of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday as part of a coordinated assault in several parts of the city.
Smoke billowed from the building after the blast in the heavily guarded diplomatic quarter. There was no word on any casualties.
(Reporting by Roby Taylor; Writing by Robert Birsel)
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
WASHINGTON A White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a "judicial usurpation of power."
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.