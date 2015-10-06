U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (C) looks on during his visit to Moron military airbase, southern Spain October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter listens to a question during a joint news conference with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Morenes (unseen) at the Defense Ministry in Madrid, Spain, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

WASHINGTON The Pentagon chief said on Tuesday the U.S. military "deeply regrets" the loss of life in an American strike on an Afghan hospital in Kunduz and is acknowledging its mistake and working to understand what went wrong.

"The U.S. military takes the greatest care in our operations to prevent the loss of innocent life, and when we make mistakes, we own up to them. That's exactly what we're doing right now," Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a statement.

"We will do everything we can to understand this tragic incident, learn from it, and hold people accountable as necessary," Carter said of Saturday's strike that killed 22.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)